US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, Alibaba awaited

NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after Scotland's vote to remain in the United Kingdom removed market uncertainty and Alibaba's strong pricing gave support to risk assets.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.84 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,308.83, the S&P 500 gained 3.42 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,014.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.92 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,608.34.

For the week, the Dow is up 2 percent, the S&P is up 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.9 percent. All three are on track for their sixth week of gains out of the past seven. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)