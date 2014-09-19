版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 20日 星期六 04:05 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat, tech pressures Nasdaq

NEW YORK, Sept 19 The Dow and S&P 500 ended Friday's session with slight moves, while the Nasdaq closed lower after Alibaba's strong debut was offset by such falling technology shares as Oracle and Yahoo.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.16 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,282.15, the S&P 500 lost 0.8 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,010.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.64 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,579.79.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.7 percent, the S&P rose 1.3 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
