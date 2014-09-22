US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on housing data

NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day decline since early August as the latest housing data came in much weaker than expected, raising new concerns about the level of growth in the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.01 points, or 0.6 percent, to 17,175.73, the S&P 500 lost 15.89 points, or 0.79 percent, to 1,994.51 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.10 points, or 1.14 percent, to 4,527.69. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)