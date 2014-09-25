US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after durables, claims data

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Thursday after the S&P 500 notched its biggest gain in a month and following data on the labor market and durable goods.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 17,158.88, the S&P 500 lost 6.88 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,991.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.46 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,539.77. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June