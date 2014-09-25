US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply lower as Apple weighs

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day decline since July, as Apple Inc tumbled and the dollar rose to a four-year high.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 257.87 points, or 1.5 percent, to 16,952.19, the S&P 500 lost 31.93 points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,966.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 88.47 points, or 1.94 percent, to 4,466.75.
Shares of Apple fell 3.8 percent to $97.87. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.
