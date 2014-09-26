US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains after selloff, helped by GDP data

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks rose modestly at the open on Friday after major indexes suffered their biggest drop since July, as data showed the economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.22 points, or 0.41 percent, to 17,015.02, the S&P 500 gained 4.31 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,970.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.11 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,480.86. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015