US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains after selloff, helped by GDP data

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks rose modestly at the open on Friday after major indexes suffered their biggest drop since July, as data showed the economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.22 points, or 0.41 percent, to 17,015.02, the S&P 500 gained 4.31 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,970.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.11 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,480.86. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
