US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends with sharp gains; indexes down for week

NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 rallying back above a key technical level, but the advance was not enough to offset recent declines, and major indexes closed out their worst week of the past eight.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 166.26 points, or 0.98 percent, to 17,112.06, the S&P 500 gained 16.72 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,982.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.45 points, or 1.02 percent, to 4,512.19. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
