US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St flat, tech gains led by eBay

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Tuesday, with tech shares edging higher after eBay's plan to spin off PayPal, as the S&P 500 stayed on track to close its seventh straight quarter of gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.66 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,081.88, the S&P 500 gained 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,978.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.98 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,507.83. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.