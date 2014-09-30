版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down for day, posts September losses

NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by energy and materials shares as economic data disappointed, and major indexes posted losses for the month.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.29 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,042.93, the S&P 500 lost 5.49 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,972.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.46 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,493.39. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
