US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down for day, posts September losses

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, dragged down by energy and materials shares as economic data disappointed, and major indexes posted losses for the month.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.29 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,042.93, the S&P 500 lost 5.49 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,972.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.46 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,493.39. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.