US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower, Ebola concern weighs

NEW YORK Oct 1 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Wednesday as caution arose following the first diagnosis of a patient in the United States with Ebola.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.78 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,016.12, the S&P 500 lost 3.41 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,968.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,484.29. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
