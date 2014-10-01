US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower, Ebola concern weighs

BRIEF-Theratechnologies partner Taimed submits biologics license application for Ibalizumab
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab
NEW YORK Oct 1 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Wednesday as caution arose following the first diagnosis of a patient in the United States with Ebola.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.78 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,016.12, the S&P 500 lost 3.41 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,968.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,484.29. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* For thirty-five weeks ended April 30 net sales of $82.24 billion, up six percent from $77.94 billion during similar period last year
May 3 Antero Midstream GP LP, a partial owner of Antero Resources Corp's pipeline business, said on Wednesday it raised $875 million in an initial public offering (IPO).