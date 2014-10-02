版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after strong labor mkt data

NEW YORK Oct 2 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as a positive read on the labor market was not enough to entice buyers even after a sharp decline in the previous session.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,795.49, the S&P 500 lost 0.12 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,946.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.80 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,423.88. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
