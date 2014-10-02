US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after strong labor mkt data

BRIEF-Unilever to buy U.S.-based condiment maker Sir Kensington's
* Signed an agreement to acquire Sir Kensington's, a New York-based condiment maker
NEW YORK Oct 2 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as a positive read on the labor market was not enough to entice buyers even after a sharp decline in the previous session.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 16,795.49, the S&P 500 lost 0.12 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,946.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.80 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,423.88. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
BUCHAREST, April 20 NATO member Romania plans to buy Patriot missiles from U.S. company Raytheon to help protect its airspace, a senior defence ministry official said on Thursday.
* Marcato Capital Management says Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally Smith should resign