US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips in choppy trading; GT tanks

NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. stocks edged lower in choppy trading on Monday, with a slide in Micron shares and GT Advanced Technologies' bankruptcy more than offsetting gains in Hewlett-Packard.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 17.72 points, or 0.1 percent, to 16,991.97, the S&P 500 lost 3.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,964.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.82 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,454.80. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)