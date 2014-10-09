US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open on global growth concern

BRIEF-Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's Automotive Supply
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Thursday, as concerns about global growth spurred investors to take profit following a massive advance in the previous session.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.54 points, or 0.3 percent, to 16,943.68, the S&P 500 lost 4.2 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,964.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.48 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,459.12. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
* ANI Pharmaceuticals -launch of Indapamide tablets, 1.25mg and 2.5mg, used in treatment of hypertension & swelling associated with congestive heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.