版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 9日 星期四 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open on global growth concern

NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Thursday, as concerns about global growth spurred investors to take profit following a massive advance in the previous session.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.54 points, or 0.3 percent, to 16,943.68, the S&P 500 lost 4.2 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,964.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.48 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,459.12. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐