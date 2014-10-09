US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply lower on global growth worries

BRIEF-Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's Automotive Supply
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday on lingering concern about the strength of the global economy and its effect on corporate earnings.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 334.97 points, or 1.97 percent, to 16,659.25, the S&P 500 lost 40.67 points, or 2.07 percent, to 1,928.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.26 points, or 2.02 percent, to 4,378.34. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* ANI Pharmaceuticals -launch of Indapamide tablets, 1.25mg and 2.5mg, used in treatment of hypertension & swelling associated with congestive heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.