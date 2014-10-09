版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply lower on global growth worries

NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday on lingering concern about the strength of the global economy and its effect on corporate earnings.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 334.97 points, or 1.97 percent, to 16,659.25, the S&P 500 lost 40.67 points, or 2.07 percent, to 1,928.22 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.26 points, or 2.02 percent, to 4,378.34. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
