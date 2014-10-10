US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls, Dow in negative territory for 2014

NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with the Dow ending in negative territory for the year and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting their worst weeks since May 2012.

Technology shares led the day's decline after a chipmaker warned of a major pullback in the industry.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.15 points, or 0.69 percent, to 16,544.1, the S&P 500 lost 22.08 points, or 1.15 percent, to 1,906.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 102.10 points, or 2.33 percent, to 4,276.24. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)