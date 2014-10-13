US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after selloff

NEW YORK Oct 13 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst weekly drop since May 2012 and the Dow moved into negative territory for the year on global growth concerns.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.77 points, or 0.13 percent, to 16,522.33, the S&P 500 lost 2.11 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,904.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.81 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,273.43. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)