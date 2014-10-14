US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends up but well below day's highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dips, gold gains on global risks; U.S. stocks bounce
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Updates prices, adds oil market details)
NEW YORK Oct 14 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up slightly on Tuesday, breaking a three-day string of losses, while the Dow unofficially finished lower for a fourth session as concerns lingered over the strength of the global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.88 points, or 0.04 percent, to 16,315.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.96 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,877.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.52 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,227.17.
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
April 17 Harley-Davidson Inc has taken the rare step of offering rebates on its 2016 motorcycles to U.S. dealers as an incentive for them to shift a backlog that has restricted sales of its latest models, three dealers and two analysts said.