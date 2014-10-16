US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Strong data stops the bleeding on Wall Street

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles on supply concern, euro up ahead of French vote
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. stocks ended near flat after another choppy session on Thursday as economic data eased fears about the potential effect of a weakening global economy on the United States.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.95 points, or 0.15 percent, to 16,116.79, the S&P 500 gained 0.26 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,862.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.07 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,217.39.
The Dow fell for a sixth straight session, matching a streak last seen in August 2013, but indexes closed well off their lows. The S&P fell as much as 1.5 percent earlier.
The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose more than 1 percent for a third straight session.
