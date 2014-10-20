版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-IBM pulls Wall Street lower at the open

NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday to extend four consecutive weeks of losses as indexes were weighed by IBM, which fell more than 7 percent on disappointing quarterly results.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 108.34 points, or 0.66 percent, to 16,272.07, the S&P 500 lost 4.22 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,882.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.91 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,248.53.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
