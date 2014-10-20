US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Strong earnings lift Wall St despite IBM's flop

NEW YORK Oct 20 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, supported by strong corporate earnings, even as disappointing results from IBM capped gains in the Dow industrials.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.26 points, or 0.12 percent, to 16,399.67, the S&P 500 gained 17.26 points, or 0.91 percent, to 1,904.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.64 points, or 1.35 percent, to 4,316.07. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)