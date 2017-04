NEW YORK Oct 21 U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday following upbeat earnings and a report that the European Central Bank was looking at buying corporate bonds.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 215.33 points, or 1.31 percent, to 16,615, the S&P 500 gained 37.26 points, or 1.96 percent, to 1,941.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 103.40 points, or 2.4 percent, to 4,419.48. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)