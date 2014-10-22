版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 04:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after shooting at Canada parliament

NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with major indexes erasing earlier gains as a shooting at the Canadian parliament unnerved investors and Boeing and Biogen sold off following results.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 151.05 points, or 0.91 percent, to 16,463.76, the S&P 500 lost 14.04 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,927.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.63 points, or 0.83 percent, to 4,382.85. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐