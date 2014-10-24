US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 posts best week since Jan. 2013

UPDATE 1-Electrolux beats profit forecast, raw materials rises spur cost cuts
* Says to accelerate cost savings drive (Adds quote, detail, background)
NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks closed out their best week since January 2013 on Friday, helped by earnings from Microsoft and Procter & Gamble and as concerns eased over the possible spread of Ebola in the United States.
Based on the latest available data, The Dow Jones industrial average rose 127.51 points, or 0.76 percent, to 16,805.41, the S&P 500 gained 13.77 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,964.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.92 points, or 0.69 percent, to 4,483.72. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Says to accelerate cost savings drive (Adds quote, detail, background)
PARIS, April 28 UK hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to drop plans to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued the second profit warning in as many months and posted a first-half operating loss.
TOKYO, April 28 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down on Friday as a relief rally driven by fading political worries in Europe fizzled, but the benchmark managed to score its largest weekly gain since early December.