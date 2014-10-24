版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 25日 星期六 04:08 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 posts best week since Jan. 2013

NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. stocks closed out their best week since January 2013 on Friday, helped by earnings from Microsoft and Procter & Gamble and as concerns eased over the possible spread of Ebola in the United States.

Based on the latest available data, The Dow Jones industrial average rose 127.51 points, or 0.76 percent, to 16,805.41, the S&P 500 gained 13.77 points, or 0.71 percent, to 1,964.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.92 points, or 0.69 percent, to 4,483.72. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐