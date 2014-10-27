版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 27日 星期一 21:32 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open as energy drags

NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed by energy shares, after the S&P 500 closed its best week in nearly two years and ahead of data on U.S. services sector growth and home sales.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.89 points, or 0.27 percent, to 16,760.52, the S&P 500 lost 5.75 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,958.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.31 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,468.40. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐