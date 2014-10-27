US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat, but energy shares lower

NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. stocks ended near flat on Monday, pausing after the S&P 500's biggest weekly gain since January 2013, while energy shares fell with another decline in oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.05 points, or 0.07 percent, to 16,816.46, the S&P 500 lost 3.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,961.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,485.93. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)