US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains late; Russell 2000 above key level

NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. stocks extended gains in late trading on Tuesday, with major indexes up more than 1 percent each and the small-cap Russell 2000 index breaking above a key technical level.

The Russell 2000 was up 2.6 percent, trading above its 200-day moving average for the first time since Sept. 19. The S&P 500 was trading above its 50-day moving average, on track for its first close above that level in almost a month.

Energy shares, which led the charge lower on Monday, gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost. The S&P energy was up 2.3 percent.

At 3:35 p.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 174.19 points, or 1.04 percent, to 16,992.13, the S&P 500 gained 21.51 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,983.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.90 points, or 1.62 percent, to 4,558.83.

