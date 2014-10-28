US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains late; Russell 2000 above key level

NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. stocks extended gains in
late trading on Tuesday, with major indexes up more than 1
percent each and the small-cap Russell 2000 index breaking above
a key technical level.
The Russell 2000 was up 2.6 percent, trading above
its 200-day moving average for the first time since Sept. 19.
The S&P 500 was trading above its 50-day moving average, on
track for its first close above that level in almost a month.
Energy shares, which led the charge lower on Monday, gave
the S&P 500 its biggest boost. The S&P energy was up 2.3
percent.
At 3:35 p.m. Eastern time, the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 174.19 points, or 1.04 percent, to 16,992.13, the
S&P 500 gained 21.51 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,983.14
and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.90 points, or 1.62
percent, to 4,558.83.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)