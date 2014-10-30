版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open despite strong GDP report

NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Thursday despite a stronger-than-expected reading on third-quarter economic growth, as investors considered the strength of the economy the day after the Federal Reserve wound down its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.87 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,009.18, the S&P 500 lost 4.51 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,977.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.80 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,532.43. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
