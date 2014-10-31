US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; Dow, S&P close at records

NEW YORK Oct 31 The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday and indexes posted strong gains for a second week after the Bank of Japan's surprise move to ramp up its stimulus program.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 191.95 points, or 1.12 percent, to 17,387.37, the S&P 500 gained 23.03 points, or 1.15 percent, to 2,017.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 64.60 points, or 1.41 percent, to 4,630.74, the highest close for the Nasdaq since March 2000.

For the week, the S&P rose 2.7 percent and the Nasdaq rose 3.3 percent. The Dow gained 3.4 percent in its biggest weekly advance since January 2013. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)