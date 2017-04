NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, with investors taking a pause following a sharp rally on Friday that took the Dow and S&P 500 to record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 8.02 points, or 0.05 percent, to 17,398.54, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,019.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.08 points, or 0 percent, to 4,630.82. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)