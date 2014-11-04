版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 5日 星期三 05:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Nasdaq end lower as energy, Priceline drag

NEW YORK Nov 4 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday as another big drop in oil prices dragged down energy shares and Priceline's earnings forecast disappointed.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.28 points, or 0.1 percent, to 17,383.52, the S&P 500 lost 5.81 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,012 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.27 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,623.64. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐