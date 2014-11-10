版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, energy shares jump

NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday, with energy shares outperforming the market as crude futures prices rose.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.42 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,567.51, the S&P 500 gained 1.15 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,033.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,633.66. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
