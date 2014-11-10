版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 11日 星期二 05:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow hit record as health, transport stocks rally

NEW YORK Nov 10 The Dow industrials and S&P 500 extended their run of record high closes on Monday, led by gains in transportation and healthcare shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.65 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,613.58, the S&P 500 gained 6.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,038.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.08 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,651.62.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
