US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow hit record as health, transport stocks rally

BRIEF-PNFP reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
NEW YORK Nov 10 The Dow industrials and S&P 500 extended their run of record high closes on Monday, led by gains in transportation and healthcare shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.65 points, or 0.23 percent, to 17,613.58, the S&P 500 gained 6.33 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,038.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.08 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,651.62.

* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes