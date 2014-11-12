版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips with bank shares in focus

NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with financials in focus after global regulators fined five major banks for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 71.8 points, or 0.41 percent, to 17,543.1, the S&P 500 lost 6.08 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,033.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.03 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,651.52.

Utilities were the worst performers on the S&P 500. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
