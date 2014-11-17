US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Japan falls into recession

BRIEF-Cutera announces preliminary financial results for Q1 2017 and planned management change
* Cutera announces preliminary financial results for first quarter of 2017 and planned management change
NEW YORK Nov 17 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday, following four consecutive weeks of gains for major Wall Street indexes, weighed by data showing Japan slipped into recession.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.43 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,609.31, the S&P 500 lost 4.11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,035.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.61 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,677.93. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Cutera announces preliminary financial results for first quarter of 2017 and planned management change
* SITO Mobile Ltd - Filed a preliminary consent revocation solicitation statement with SEC
* Q1 sales $74.6 million versus $69.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: