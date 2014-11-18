US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher; Dow, S&P end at records

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending at records as healthcare shares advanced and optimism grew about the global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.05 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,691.8, the S&P 500 gained 10.72 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,052.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.44 points, or 0.67 percent, to 4,702.44.
The S&P 500 ended higher for a fourth straight session and has risen in nine of the past 10 sessions. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.