版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 19日 星期三 05:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes higher; Dow, S&P end at records

NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 ending at records as healthcare shares advanced and optimism grew about the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.05 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,691.8, the S&P 500 gained 10.72 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,052.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.44 points, or 0.67 percent, to 4,702.44.

The S&P 500 ended higher for a fourth straight session and has risen in nine of the past 10 sessions. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐