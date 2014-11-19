US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat, Netflix weighs on Nasdaq

NEW YORK Nov 19 U.S. stocks ended little
changed on Wednesday as minutes from the recent Federal Reserve
meeting gave investors few new clues as to when U.S. interest
rates may rise.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.66 points, or
0.03 percent, to 17,683.16, the S&P 500 lost 3.17 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 2,048.63 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 26.73 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,675.71.
The Nasdaq was pressured by Netflix Inc, which
dropped 4.8 percent to $362.74 as the S&P 500's biggest
decliner.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)