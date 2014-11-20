版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on global growth concern

NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday amid concerns over global growth following weak business data out of the euro zone and a loss of momentum in Chinese factories.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.76 points, or 0.35 percent, to 17,623.97, the S&P 500 lost 6.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,042.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.46 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,656.26. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
