US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches up to new Dow, S&P records

NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, pushing the Dow and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs, as data showed further strength in the U.S. economy and Intel gave an upbeat forecast.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.6 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,716.33, the S&P 500 gained 3.98 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,052.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.16 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,701.87. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
LONDON, April 26 Britain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP).