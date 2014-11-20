US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches up to new Dow, S&P records

NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, pushing the Dow and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs, as data showed further strength in the U.S. economy and Intel gave an upbeat forecast.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.6 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,716.33, the S&P 500 gained 3.98 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,052.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.16 points, or 0.56 percent, to 4,701.87. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)