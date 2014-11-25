US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends near flat after mixed economic data

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as the U.S. economy grew more than expected last quarter but soft readings on consumer confidence and house prices kept major indexes in a tight range.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.83 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,815.07, the S&P 500 lost 2.28 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,067.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.36 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,758.25. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.