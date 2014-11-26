US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record as tech rallies, but energy weighs

NEW YORK Nov 26 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday
boosted by tech shares, with the S&P 500 and Dow industrials
closing at records, while the energy sector was once more the
largest weight on the market as crude prices continued to flirt
with multi-year lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.75 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 17,827.69, the S&P 500 gained 5.76
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,072.79 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 29.07 points, or 0.61 percent, to 4,787.32.
Volume was relatively light ahead of the Thanksgiving
holiday. The U.S. stock market will be closed on Thursday, while
Friday will be a half-day session.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)