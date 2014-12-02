US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads Wall St higher; Dow sets record

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds gains on hawkish Fed statement
* Asia stocks lower, after subdued Wall Street, Europe performance
NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow industrials closing at a record led by gains in the energy sector, and as Biogen rallied on news about an experimental treatment for Alzheimer's disease.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 102.75 points, or 0.58 percent, to 17,879.55, the S&P 500 gained 13.11 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,066.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,755.81.
Biogen led points gains on the Nasdaq Composite.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Asia stocks lower, after subdued Wall Street, Europe performance
* Preliminary discussions with a select, second-stage group of potential bidders in privatization process are advancing well
* Qtrly product revenue $2.12 billion versus $ 2.18 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: