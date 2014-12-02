版本:
2014年 12月 3日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads Wall St higher; Dow sets record

NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow industrials closing at a record led by gains in the energy sector, and as Biogen rallied on news about an experimental treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 102.75 points, or 0.58 percent, to 17,879.55, the S&P 500 gained 13.11 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,066.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,755.81.

Biogen led points gains on the Nasdaq Composite.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
