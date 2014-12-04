版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 5日 星期五 05:01 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as ECB adds to uncertainty

NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi brushed off pressure for more immediate monetary policy action, but equities ended off their lows as he said the issue would be addressed early next year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.31 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,896.31, the S&P 500 lost 2.73 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,071.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.04 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,769.44. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐