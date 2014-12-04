US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as ECB adds to uncertainty

BRIEF-Zecotek Photonics announces non-brokered private placement
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi brushed off pressure for more immediate monetary policy action, but equities ended off their lows as he said the issue would be addressed early next year.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.31 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,896.31, the S&P 500 lost 2.73 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,071.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.04 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,769.44. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Qtrly revenue $3.4 million versus $2.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office