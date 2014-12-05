US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after payrolls report

Uber extends sexual harassment probe; expects report by end-May
April 21 Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.
NEW YORK Dec 5 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday after November payrolls came in much stronger than anticipated as financials rose on heightened expectations a rate hike from the Federal Reserve may come sooner than previously thought.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 33.2 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,933.3, the S&P 500 gained 2.77 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,074.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.18 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,778.61. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* POSCO, Hyundai Steel shares rise after U.S. probe launched (Add trade ministry comments, share prices)
JAKARTA, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday he discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo barriers to U.S. companies operating in Southeast Asia's largest economy.