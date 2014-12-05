版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 6日 星期六 05:07 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs after strong U.S. jobs

NEW YORK Dec 5 The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs and closed out a seventh straight weekly advance on Friday as a strong jobs report indicated healthy economic growth, but perhaps to the point where interest rates could rise sooner than previously anticipated.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.63 points, or 0.33 percent, to 17,958.73, the S&P 500 gained 3.41 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,075.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.32 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,780.76. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐