US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy stocks lead Wall St lower at the open

NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday with energy stocks down for a fourth day in five as crude prices touched fresh five-year lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 72.41 points, or 0.41 percent, to 17,728.79, the S&P 500 lost 8.13 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,051.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.52 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,755.95.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)