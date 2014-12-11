版本:
2014年 12月 11日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up after upbeat data

NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday as data pointed to a strengthening economy that appeared likely to overcome the impact of a steep drop in oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.33 points, or 0.38 percent, to 17,600.48, the S&P 500 gained 10.35 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,036.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.54 points, or 0.5 percent, to 4,707.57. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
