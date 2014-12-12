US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends at day's lows as traders shun risk

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday, leaving the benchmark S&P 500 with its worst weekly performance since May 2012, as investors pulled back from the markets in response to oil's free-fall and more weak data out of China.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 315.51 points, or 1.79 percent, to 17,280.83, the S&P 500 lost 32.99 points, or 1.62 percent, to 2,002.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 54.57 points, or 1.16 percent, to 4,653.60.
For the week the Dow fell 3.8 percent, its largest weekly drop since November 2011; the S&P lost 3.5 percent, the most for any week since May 2012, and the Nasdaq fell 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.