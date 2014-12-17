US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of Fed decision

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 17 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, following three days of losses for major Wall Street indexes, ahead of the year's final statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve that may set the stage for interest rate hikes in 2015.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.26 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,091.13, the S&P 500 gained 3.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,975.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.71 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,555.54.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.