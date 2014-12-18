版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St climbs at open as oil rises

NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, building on gains in the prior session after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement and as oil prices showed signs of steadying.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 130.04 points, or 0.75 percent, to 17,486.91, the S&P 500 gained 16.03 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,028.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.20 points, or 1.36 percent, to 4,707.51. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
