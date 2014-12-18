版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 posts biggest gain since Jan 2013; tech leads

NEW YORK Dec 18 The S&P 500 posted its biggest jump since January 2013 on Thursday, extending a Fed-fueled rally from the previous session, as tech shares gained after stronger-than-expected results from Oracle.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 421.28 points, or 2.43 percent, to 17,778.15, the S&P 500 gained 48.34 points, or 2.4 percent, to 2,061.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 104.08 points, or 2.24 percent, to 4,748.40. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
